Four Jailed on Drug Charges

Four people, three men and one woman, were arrested the evening of Dec. 8 in Caliente and charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Kerry Lee reported that after a prolonged narcotics investigation and obtaining several search warrants, officers went to a residence in Panaca and to a residence in Caliente where the arrests were made without incident.

Arrested at the location were Aaron McRory, 39; Henry Delgado, 29; Lyndsee Westbrook, 27; and Brantlely Gubler, 24.

McRory and Delgado were charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, in possession of dangerous drugs schedule 1-4, not for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia. McRory was also charged with possession of a gun by a prohibited person. His bail was set at $30,000. Bail for the others was under $5,500 each.

Delgado and McRory were placed in the Lincoln County Detention Center and are expected to appear before Meadow Valley Court Judge Mike Cowley sometime next week.

Gubler and Westbrook have been released on their own recognizance.

Lee said his office conducted the investigation “on these and other subjects for quite some time, but we didn’t use the narcotics task force this time. On our own, we were finally able to gain enough information to obtain search warrants. Nevada Highway Patrol assisted in the arrests.”

Lee said if any of those arrested are convicted, the sentences could range from prison or jail time, or being assigned to drug court. “Drug court,” he explained, “is something that is administered by the 7th Judicial District Court and has very strict rules to follow of checking in, giving random blood and urine screening tests, and other regulations.”

Lee said he feels there is a drug epidemic happening nationwide “and we are certainly not exempt from it in Lincoln County. These arrests were not really a surprising event.”