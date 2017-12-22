Girls Drop Home Game to Wells

By







In their only home game of the season before Christmas, the Panther girls hosted Wells Dec. 14.

A 22-8 blitz from the Leopards in the first quarter put the Lady Panthers in a deep enough hole they just couldn’t climb out of, and although they did try, it was still a 50-33 loss.

Freshman Cameron Powers scored 11 points, half of Wells first quarter points, including three 3-pointers and the Alamo girls just couldn’t hit anything. Of the six 3-pointers Wells had in the game, Powers had four of them. She finished with a game high 22 points to lead Wells, who have now won four of the last six times the teams have met since 2015.

Keegan Laughlin had 10 points for the Leopards.

Madalyn Taylor was high point for Pahranagat with 11.

But PVHS did edge Wells 46-42 at the Wells Rural Electric Classic Dec. 1, so the two are now even this year. The next time they might face each other would be at the state tournament in Reno in February.

Wells was 10 for 19 at the foul line and Pahranagat was a meager 3 for 8.

In between Christmas and New Year’s on Dec. 30, the girls have just their second home game, against Lake Mead Academy (5-4), a team the Lady Panthers have not lost to in the past 10 years, 11-0.

For the boys, after playing Lincoln on Tuesday, they also have their first home game Dec. 30 with Lake Mead.

Once a stumbling block for the Panthers boys, between 2007-2013 Lake Mead won 11 of 12, including nine straight. But as of late things have turned around and Pahranagat has won the last two.