Lynx Wrestling

By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County wrestlers were in St. George last weekend for the Desert Storm Invitational. It was a very large tournament, consisting of around 30 different teams.

This tournament was split up into varsity and junior varsity brackets. Ben Culverwell was the only wrestler from Lincoln in the varsity tournament because there were so many teams. The rest of the wrestlers were put in the JV bracket for more experience.

Coach Culverwell said, “We put Ben in the Varsity tournament and the rest of them were all in the JV so they can get experience with wrestlers that aren’t quite so good. That Desert Storm tournament is a major tournament in Utah. Those wrestlers are really good.”

Because of that, it’s an even bigger pleasure to say, Culverwell placed third in his weight class in the varsity bracket. He had lost his first match to the kid that won the entire tournament in the end, after that he won all the rest. Jordan Free was 3 and 3 in his matches. Kyle Zierow was 6 and 2. There was 45 wrestlers in Zierow’s weight class and he ended up taking 6th.

Coach Culverwell says, “The tournament went wonderfully. Jordan did very well. He was up on quite a few matches but would lose them in the end, but that’s just freshmen. Kyle also had a very good tournament. The other kids each won a few, lost a few. They did okay. And Ben took third. It was a pretty good tournament all in all.”

Their next meet is with the Ely Lions on Thursday, Dec. 21.