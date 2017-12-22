Panther Boys top Wells again

By







It was the second meeting of the season between Wells and Pahranagat Valley in Wells, and the outcome was much like the first.

In the first meeting at the Wells Rural Electric Classic Dec. 1, the Panthers broke out to a 51-16 halftime lead and coasted to a 58-20 win.

This time, Preston Higbee had 13 points as Pahranagat rolled past the Leopards 55-26.

Culen Highbe added nine points for Pahranagat Valley, which outscored Wells 18-4 in the second quarter to take a 29-8 halftime lead. And the Leopards did only a tiny bit better after halftime with only five points in the third quarter.

Kaysen Sorensen led the Leopards with 14 points.

Pahranagat coach Michael Strong played his second string a good portion of the game with Kyler Martin, Jon Hansen, and Jason Lee seeing more playing time.

It was the sixth straight time the Panthers (7-2) have beaten the Leopards (1-11).

Pahranagat played Lincoln County on Tuesday to continue the long standing in-county rivalry.

But now with the Christmas holiday just ahead both Panther teams have just one game before the New Year, a meeting with Lake Mead Academy in Alamo Dec. 30. Lake Mead holds a 13-4 advantage over the Panther boys since 2006, but the Panthers have won the last two, albeit by close scores.