November State Ballot Measures in Nevada

In November, voters statewide will be faced with several ballot measures of interest.

Five ballot measures were released recently by Secretary of State Barbara Cegvaske, which range from bolstering protections for crime victims to eliminating taxes on tampons and medical supplies.

Question 1, which also goes by the name Marsy’s Law, seeks to protect victims of crime by preventing the disclosure of confidential information that might threaten their safety. The law would also be a factor in setting the bail amount or release conditions of a defendant or accused.

Question 2 seeks to eliminate taxes on feminine hygiene products. Proponents argue that tampons and similar products are necessary to women and should not be taxed. Opponents say it is not sound tax policy and would greatly impact the state’s revenues.

Question 3 would allow Nevada residents to choose their power provider and seek to do away with power monopolies.

Promoters favor the measure as it will provide a choice for customers, but opponents say going through deregulation is risky and will only increase costs.

Question 4 is the Medical Patient Tax Relief Act, which would exempt certain medical equipment from taxation.

Question 3 and 4 were both passed in 2016, but require a second vote this year since they would amend the state constitution. Both issues were debated in the 2017 legislative session.

Ballot measure 5 is the Automatic Voter Registration Initiative and would mean that qualified Nevada residents would be automatically registered when they obtain certain services from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

In other words, to register your vehicle automatically registers you as a legal voter. Opponents have questioned who is to be considered a “qualified Nevada resident?”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal noted that the secretary of state’s office is looking for residents to serve on two committees to write arguments for and against Question 5. Committee members are not paid.

To apply, call the secretary of state’s Elections Division at 775-684-5705 or via email at nvelect@sos.nv.gov. The deadline is 5 p.m., Feb. 16.