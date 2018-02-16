High School Seniors Host Valentine’s Day Dinner

By







0 shares

The Pahranagat Valley High School senior class hosted a wonderful Valentine’s Day dinner and evening for local residents.

This has been a very successful fundraiser for each senior class throughout the past ten years. Half of the money raised is used for food and putting the event together. The other half of the proceeds go towards events such as the Emerson Thoreau Day, which involves a baseball game in Las Vegas, the High Roller, baccalaureate night of motivational speakers, senior T-shirts, a trip to Magic Mountain, and a cruise.

This event was started by James and Paula Brede for their daughter’s class. The Bredes wanted to give back to all of the parents for their help. The biggest reward from creating the event was that the students didn’t have to pay for their senior trip between this and the fourth of July. The Bredes participated with the dinner for the first time five years, took a break, and this was their first year back.

James Brede is a master cook who works for the Windmill a couple days a week, and then in Las Vegas through Cool Events 5K fun runs the rest of the week. Brede explained, “I just enjoy making people happy with food. Cooking is my passion.”

All 23 seniors at PVHS helped make the dinner possible. Each student was in charge of selling tickets. Tickets were $15 a person with a choice of prime rib or chicken, served with vegetables, potatoes, salad, and dessert. Babysitting was included for the night, provided by the junior class.

The senior class played different roles in hosting and serving the residents for the evening. There was live entertainment provided by different high school students who sang and played their guitars.

Lacey Steele, senior class secretary/treasurer, counted all of the tickets and collected the money. Ashlyn Wadsworth and Rachel Bunker were in charge of decorating. Kaitlyn Davis was the food manager. Culen Highbe, senior class president, organized and managed the live talent and who was doing each task for the night. Brent Thatcher trained the senior class to be waiters and waitresses for the night.

Culen Highbe really enjoyed his part in the evening and elaborated, “It’s fun to interact and deal with the community and the senior class as they help out. I enjoyed going table to table and joking with the residents, because they know who you are. I also want to thank James Brede and those working in the kitchen on a Saturday to make all of this possible.”

Kaitlyn Davis was assigned to gather money and enter it into a spreadsheet. She handed in the money to Taunya Mortensen to deposit into the senior class account. Davis expressed, “It is awesome just to have the community here. They support us a lot and it was good to socialize with each of them.”

Mike Sparrow, the senior class advisor, was proud of all of the hard work and efforts put in by each of the students. Sparrow heard nothing but good feedback about the food and evening. Sparrow commented, “Three hundred and forty people either dined in or ordered takeout. The night was a huge success. The senior class is grateful for the tremendous support by the community, parents, administration, and Great Basin Foods for their help with acquiring food for the night.”