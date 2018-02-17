By







Jack Tanner Lee

Jack Tanner Lee, age 81, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2018, in Cedar City, Utah. Jack was born on January 30, 1937, in Raleigh, MS, to Andrew Jackson and Lattis Pearl Lee.

Jack was raised in Raleigh, MS, where he had a wonderful childhood, he spend countless hours playing with friends, fishing and just being in the great outdoors. After graduation he had a desire to serve our country so he joined the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force he went on a few tours overseas where he worked on many different air crafts. He served our country for six years. While stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, he met the love of his life, Jimmie Sue Whaley. They were married on April 30, 1963.

Jack’s desire to serve continued after he was officially discharged from the Air Force. He joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, where he spent the remainder of his career. He then retired to Pioche, Nevada, where he continued to serve others by joining the Pioche Volunteer Fire Department. Jack was also a member of the Berean Baptist Church in Pioche, Nevada. He love Pioche very much.

Jack loved anything electrical. He was constantly tinkering with wires and electronics to see how they work.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson Lee and Lattis Pearl Lee.

Jack is survived by his wife, Jimmie Sue, and his brother, Wayne (Glenda) Lee.

Services will be held at a later date.

