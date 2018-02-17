Middle Schoolers Hit the Slopes

By







Each quarter, Pahranagat Valley Middle School students are rewarded for good grades and good behavior by participating in a Panther Pride Trip, a tradition started in 1993.

Different faculty members take turns organizing the trips, and the student council is able to give input on places to go that are not too expensive, so no student misses out on the opportunity for a reward for hard work.

The trip for the second quarter included going to Brian Head Ski Resort in Utah. Students who wanted to attend paid $25 for skiing or snowboarding between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 29. The fee included ski or snowboard rentals, lessons, and a lift ticket. Parents were able to participate for $35.

This quarter, 50 students were eligible to attend. 42 students and 10 parents and faculty met at the school at 4 a.m. to embark on their journey to the slopes. Faculty who accompanied them took turns driving the buses and chaperoning.

Mike Strong, Pahranagat Valley Middle School’s principal, explained, “I think Panther Pride is a really good thing. The kids get to do something they might not get to normally do or experience. This allows the school the ability to build relationships with the students and staff as well as give the kids a positive experience for doing good both educationally and behaviorally in school.”

Every third quarter, Panther Pride also does a service project for the community. In the past, this has included either cleaning around town and the cemeteries or participating in a fundraiser for different causes.