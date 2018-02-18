Truck Crash Dumps 35,000 Pounds of Salad Dressing onto Highway 93

By







5 shares

On Jan. 30, 35,000 pounds of salad dressing spilled onto US 93, south of Alamo, near lower Pahranagat Lake, the result of a truck accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol Sergeant Guy Davis reported that the truck from Just in Time Cargo, out of California, was likely headed north to the Walmart Distribution Center in Hermiston, OR.

The vehicle was northbound about 4:10 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the truck and trailer drifted off the east side of the highway and struck the guardrail face. The driver then overcorrected to the left. The trailer crossed the centerline and traveled into the southbound travel lane, slid along the west side guardrail, and then overturned, breaking open the trailer and spilling much of the cargo over the hillside.

Davis’ report states, “The tractor trailer came to rest in the southbound travel land, on its left side and steering axles, facing west.”

Pahranagat Valley Volunteer and EMS responded.

The unnamed driver, from Illinois, suffered only minor injuries and did not require medical assistance and was not transported to the hospital by EMS.

Traffic both north and south was completely shut down until about 5:15 p.m. as a tow truck cleared the truck off the highway. The southbound travel lane of 93 remained closed for another five or six hours.

Alamo NDOT crews responded and provided traffic control around the crash site as cleanup work of the spilled cargo continued through the night.