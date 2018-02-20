Power Company Begins First Phase of Relocation

By







Lincoln County Power District (LCPD) general manager Dave Luttrell said recently that the district will complete the first phase of relocating its headquarters to the Bullionville Road site, a bit northeast from the entrance to Cathedral Gorge State Park.

He noted that, “The new site will likely see many improvements, changes, and additions to meet the needs of the power district for 50 years or more.”

A two-phase construction is being planned. In the first phase, Luttrell said the district will build an administration center and an operations building. “The administration building will be close to 4,500 square feet and will be used by staff involved with customer service, billing, accounting, human resources, engineering, staking, work orders, IT, and the office of the general manager.” The monthly board meeting will also be held there.

The operations portion of the headquarters facility will be about 1,200 square feet and house the district’s supervisory control and data acquisition system, computer servers, substation maintenance, and system operators.

He noted the second phase is planned for 2021 when new shops and a warehouse will be built and the line crew and warehouseman will shift to that location.

Several years ago, the district cleared ground for the headquarters building and had blueprints and architectural drawings made, but ultimately was not able to fund the project at the time.

This project, Luttrell said, has “buildings … designed for function and future growth. They will be nice, but not elaborate. Construction will be during the summer, with a move-in expected by early this fall.”

He said he wished the entire operation could be moved at the same time, “but we are spreading the relocation over two phases and three years to keep any impacts on our rates as minimal as possible. Low rates are important, and LCPD is working hard to keep rates as low as possible while working to replace the aged and deteriorating electrical infrastructure in Lincoln County.” Some portions have been in service since 1936, when LCPD first began.