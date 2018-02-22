Local Cowgirl to Compete Again at National Event

By







1 shares

For the second straight year, Lincoln County cowgirl Wylee Mitchell has qualified to compete at the RFD-TV’s American Semi-Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Mitchell qualified on her seven-year-old horse, Rudy, whom Mitchell helped train.

The semi-finals will be on Feb. 20 at the Fort Worth Stockyards, consisting of over 200 barrel racers from the 1900 that tried to qualify. On her first run, Mitchell will have to be in the top 30 to advance on to the slack rounds on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. She will then have to be in the top 10 to advance to the American Rodeo.

The American is the country’s richest one-day rodeo, with a 2018 prize of one million dollars, and will be held on Sunday, February 25, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The top 10 from the American Rodeo will compete against National Finals Rodeo (NFR) top 10 barrel racers.

Last year, Wylee finished in 10th place and won over $10,000 dollars. It was an amazing experience, she says, to run against the best women and men in the industry. At just 12 years old, she was the youngest competitor going into the finals.

You can tune in to watch Wylee on Dish TV, the RFD-TV channel. Wylee would like to thank all her family and friends that support her and help cheer her on. THANK YOU!!!