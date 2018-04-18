Dorothy Nolan Roberts passed away April 8, 2018, at Seasons Health and Rehabilitation in St George, Utah.

Dorothy was born June 19, 1924 in Milford, Utah to Christopher T. and Hilda Walker Nolan. She has one sister who preceded her in death, Colleen Urie Jones, and one brother, Chris Nolan who is living in Gurnee, Illinios.

Dorothy graduated from Milford High school. She married James Bill Roberts on September 21, 1941. They had three children; Carolyn Renee Wilcox, Paul Edward Roberts, and Sue Ann Roberts.

Dorothy’s husband Bill worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in many capacities. It took them from Caliente, Nevada to Cedar City, Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, Milford, Utah and Omaha, Nebraska. In 1984 they retired to Caliente. They spent many years traveling and making many friends all over the country and Canada.

Dorothy was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her loving, kind spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Caliente Ward chapel (1100 Front St, Caliente, NV). There will be a viewing on Friday, April 13, 2018 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Caliente Ward Chapel. Interment will be in the Conway Memorial Park Veterans Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.