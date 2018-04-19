On Sunday, March 25, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced the formation of a new bishopric in the Hiko area.

An LDS bishop is the leader of a local congregation (known as a ward) with duties similar to those of a pastor.. Brian Higbee has been set apart as the new bishop for the Hiko Ward and has selected Ken Maxwell and Lane Leavitt to act as his councilors.

“The Lord Jesus Christ has called a new bishop,” said President Paul Mathews, of the Panaca Nevada Stake, which encompasses all LDS congregations in Lincoln County. “This new bishop and his councilors were selected by revelation and have been set apart to serve all the people of the Hiko area.”

In his Sunday address on the day of the announcement, Mathews also indicated that Higbee would play an important role in protecting and developing the youth of Hiko.

“The most important duty of a bishop is to help teach the youth how to live a Christ-centered life,” Mathews said. The Stake President also elaborated on the many challenges and temptations youth face today, and how important it is for the bishop to safely lead and guide them.

In his first remarks to the Hiko Ward as their new bishop, Higbee spoke of how overwhelming the calling seemed to him.

“I feel completely inadequate,” he told the congregation. “I know that it is God who has called me, and I will have to rely on his strength to complete the tasks that are before me.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has no paid ministry, so Higbee, who is the principal of Pahranagat Valley Elementary, will continue to serve in his chosen profession while still fulfilling his responsibilities as a bishop. He will delegate administrative tasks to his councilors, Maxwell and Leavitt, so that he can focus on the spiritual aspects of his calling.

Appreciation was expressed for outgoing bishop Monte Wadsworth, who served for about five years, and the councilors he served with during that time – Brian Higbee, Ken Higbee, and John Hunt.

