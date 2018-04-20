Pahranagat Valley athletic teams had the week off to prepare for and enjoy the prom last Saturday.

Each team returns to action this week. The track team had a meet in Las Vegas on Thursday, a six-team event called The Meadows Weekday Invitational.

The baseball and softball teams have the first league games today, hosting Sandy Valley.

Coming into Friday, the Sidewinders baseball team is 1-7-1 and 0-2. Since joining the league in 2009, Sandy Valley has never beaten Pahranagat in baseball (0-17), and the games have always been one-sided. The Panthers (10-3) have always scored in double figures. The closest margin of victory in the series was 17-11 in 2012.

On the girls’ side, Pahranagat has been 18-0 with the Sidewinder girls since 2010, scoring in double figures every time, except one, a 7-0 win last year.

Sandy Valley softball (2-4, 0-4) has not made the playoffs since 2015, whereas Pahranagat Valley High School (8-5) is the five-time defending state champion.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers travel to Tonopah to face a strong Muckers team (8-6, 4-2).

Then, on April 24, the boys play White Pine in Alamo, and the girls will match up with the White Pine JVs.

As the season winds down, the track team will be at the White Pine Invitational in Ely on April 27.

Atlanta Mastin is ranked second statewide in the 1A Girls Shot Put, at 29-2½. McKenzie Poulsen is second statewide in the 1A Girls Long Jump, at 14-8½; the Triple Jump, with a distance of 30-0; and fourth in the 100m hurdles.

On the boys’ side, the Panthers relay teams are doing well. They are second statewide in the 4x200 relay, with a time of 1:39.26, just a hair ahead of Sierra Lutheran, at 1:39.67. They are also ranked third in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Richard Lewis is the 1A boys leader in the Triple Jump, at 39-6½.