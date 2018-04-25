Dorla Dean Crothers (Nan) was born in Liberal, Kansas, October 27, 1929 to Adrian and Osa Nolder of Turpin, OK. She and her three siblings were raised on a wheat and cattle ranch in the Panhandle of Oklahoma. She passed away peacefully on April 13, 2018 in Caliente, NV.

She married William Crothers in 1956 in Las Vegas, NV and lived there until 2006 when they moved to Caliente.

Together they raised two children, Rick and Rhonda and one grandchild, Chase.

Dorla worked for the airline industry for 37 ½ years. First for Western until they merged with Delta. She retired in 1992.

Dorla is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Rhonda Wilkin, grandchildren Chase and Sharon Dirks, Sean Wilkin, BJ and Rosemary Dirks, Melinda Dirks, seven great-grandchildren; Cody, Kamryn, Caleb, Haley, Nova, William and Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, son Ricky Dirks, two sisters Betty and Becky and one brother Layle.

She was the best Mom, Auntie and Nan. She is dearly missed. The viewing will be held and Southern Nevada Mortuary in Caliente, on April 21, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Services will be held at Agape Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Burial in Veterans Cemetery in Caliente, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Agape Baptist Church, PO Box 768, Caliente, Nevada, 89008.