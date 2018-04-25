The Clark County Fair and Rodeo took place at the Logandale Fairgrounds April 11-15. Folks came from all over to enjoy the entertainment, food, games, rides, and to watch livestock and rodeo competitions.

Both the Lincoln County Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the Pahranagat Valley FFA competed in events at the fair.

Two students from Lincoln FFA showed animals. Shayla Mathews showed a steer and Cassidy Mathews showed a swine.

Guy Heaton, Ada Heaton, and Wylee Mitchell were part of the team for livestock evaluation.

Twelve students from Pahranagat Valley FFA showed animals, including Nicole Gutierrez, who was the only one who showed a swine. Gutierrez placed fifth in her market class and earned an honorable mention in showmanship.

Kami Stirling, McKenzie Poulsen, Ammon Rasmussen, Will Meldrum, Jarret Stewart, Duston Stewart, JayLeigh Foremaster, Stewart Foremaster, Cole Cannon, Austin Mathews, and Dallin Mathews all showed steers. Dallin Mathews won second in his division and McKenzie Poulsen placed third in hers.

JayLeigh Foremaster placed second in intermediate showmanship.

In the livestock evaluation, Pahranagat Valley FFA placed fifth and Pahranagat Valley B FFA competed as well.

Younger students also participated in the livestock events through 4-H.

Skyla Johnson, 10, of Alamo, is a member of A & H Livestock Club and competed in Market goats. Johnson put a lot of time and effort into raising her goat, Bucky. She spent a minimum of two hours a day with her goats. Johnson explained, “I got my goat for this year in September of 2017. I started working with him right away. We had to teach him to lead with a halter and once we got that down, we had to work on leading with just a collar, which is what you show them with. The next thing was to work with him on how to stand in the show ring. We had to teach him to brace, which is where you teach the goat to push back against you so they are flexing their muscles. Once we get to this point, we just have to keep working on showing and exercising daily to build up his muscles. We exercised him by jogging him next to the side by side and sprinting back to his pen. I also had to feed him daily. We took him to the Arizona National Livestock show in December for some practice and experience. The judge told me he was too fat at that time, so we worked harder on exercising to get him ready for the Clark County Junior Livestock.”

This is Johnson’s second year in 4-H. She decided to get involved in livestock because her mom did it when she was younger. Johnson mentioned that she loves animals and her mom’s family are ranchers, so she has always been around cows and horses. She added, “I thought it would be fun to raise pigs and goats.”

Johnson got her first goat, Charolette, for the Clark County Livestock show last year, and placed fourth in her class. Johnson kept her and bred her in order to start raising and showing her own goats.

Charolette had her first set of twins in October and Johnson plans to take them to the Nevada Junior Livestock Show in May. She will have one in the Market class and one in the Breeders class.

Johnson’s efforts paid off when she won Grand Champion Market Goat. Johnson’s goat was purchased by both Twisted G Incorporated and Bevan Lister, president of the Nevada Farm Bureau Federation.

Johnson expressed, “I was very excited that I won, but I was nervous too, because I don’t like being the center of attention.”

All of the students who participated in the Clark County Fair worked hard and should be proud of how much they accomplished.