On Saturday evening, at the VFW Hall on Dixon Street, the Auxiliary and Caliente VFW Post hosted a steak dinner for the racers from the Nevada 200 Trail Ride. They fed 155 people.

The VFW has been doing the dinner for about 31 years and plans to continue for many more years.

The VFW also held its elections. Larry Wimsatt was elected commander. Sharon Wimsatt was re-elected president of the Women’s Auxiliary. Vicki Horner was elected senior vice president. Mary Brose was elected junior vice president, and Luanna Larsen was elected chaplain.

Any veteran wanting to join can check with Post Commander Larry Wimsatt at 702-280-4572.