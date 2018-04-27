Pahranagat Valley pitchers Kaitlyn Davis and Ashlyn Wadsworth really showed their prowess last weekend with fine performances for the Lady Panther softball team.

The senior hurlers combined for two no-hitters in a double-header sweep of Sandy Valley on Friday, then came back on Saturday for a double header win at Tonopah. Wadsworth tossed a one hitter and Davis a three-hitter in Pahranagat’s sweep of the Lady Muckers.

In Friday’s first game with Sandy Valley, Davis had a perfect game, the second of her career, in blanking the Sidewinders 15-0 in just three innings.

Davis struck out seven in the opener. Morgan Harris was 2-for-3 for Pahranagat with a double and a home run and four RBIs.

The Panther girls blew it wide open in the second inning, pushing 12 runs across the plate.

In the second game, Wadsworth allowed just one baserunner, a walk in the first inning, then shut down he Sidewinders after that. She recorded seven strikeouts.

Harris again was strong at the plate. She hit two home runs and was credited again with four RBI’s in going 2-for-4 at bat. She now has five home runs on the season.

Teammate Karley Whipple was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate.

On Saturday, the girls traveled to Tonopah and swept the Muckers 18-0 and 15-0.

Hannah Castleton was 6-for-6 on the day to lead the team at Tonopah.

Teammate Jessica Brede went 3-for-3 with five RBIs in the nightcap to help the Panthers to the five-inning win. Ashlyn Wadsworth was 3-for-3 with a triple.

In the opener, Morgan Harris was 3-for-3 with a double, and Kaitlyn Davis threw a three-hitter and fanned six to lead the Panthers to a five-inning win.

Pahranagat, the current league leaders have an important league double-header today against at Indian Springs.

The Lady Panthers (11-5, 4-0) have a long win streak going with the Thunderbirds (9-3, 3-1), but Indian Springs will be a tough opponent on their home field.

It is the next to last league game before the 1A Southern regional tournament in Alamo May 10-12.

Current 1A statewide girls standings as of this week have Coleville (14-2), Wells (13-2) and Smith Valley (9-2) as the top three.

Indian Springs (10-3) is ranked fourth and Pahranagat Valley (11-5), the five-time defending state champion, is ranked seventh.