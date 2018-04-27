Lincoln’s track team split up this week to divide and conquer.

Noah Smith, Landen Smith, and Brooklyn Hafen headed to the Skyhawk Invitational at Silverado High School in Las Vegas. The rest of the team participated in the Eureka Invitational at Eureka High School in Eureka, NV.

Noah Smith finished in the third in the 100 meter race at 11.06 seconds. Landen Smith crossed the finish line in 13th at 11.30 seconds.

Noah Smith PR’d at 22.85 seconds in the 200m, placing seventh. Landen Smith placed 17th, at 23.33 seconds.

In the 400m, Landen Smith PR’d at 51.16 seconds, placing eighth. Noah Smith placed 21st and achieved a new SR at 52.55 seconds.

In the 110m hurdles, Noah Smith placed 11th with a time of 16.77 seconds.

Landen Smith reached a new SR in the 300m hurdles at 41.24 seconds and placed fifth.

In the Eureka Invitational, Lincoln’s boys placed third overall with 74 points.

Benson Wadsworth nailed the 100m, placing first with a time of 11.6 seconds.

In the 200m, Wadsworth raced and placed first again at 23.72, a new SR.

In the 400m, Hayden Showell placed 12th with a new SR of 1:06.9.

Alex Rowe placed fifth in the 800m, at 2:35.5. Chance Christensen placed 15th with a time of 2:45.1. Auston Marshall placed 18th at 2:47.8. Guy Heaton, just one second behind Marshall, placed 19th with a new PR.

In the 1600m, Rowe placed seventh with a time of 5:55.9. Christensen finished 15th, at 6:11. Marshall placed 18th with a time of 6:22.3. Heaton was just behind him in 20th, finishing at 6.33.2.

Lincoln County placed third in the 4x200m relay race, at 1:49.6.

Lincoln County placed first in the 4x400m relay race, at 4:10.3.

In the 4x800m, Lincoln placed second, at 9:54.

In shot put, Kyle Zierow placed 13th, at 32 ft. Jaydon Heaton placed 15th and PR’d at 31.07 ft. Bridger Poulson also PR’d at 24.07 ft, placing 28th.

Zierow placed 5th in Discus, throwing 99.09 ft. Heaton PR’d once again at 76.06 ft and placed 13th. Poulson placed 21st and PR’d at 67.10 ft.

Wadsworth took first in the Long Jump, at 18.07 ft. Showell placed 22nd, at 11.04 ft.

In the Triple Jump, Wadsworth took first again, at 39.08 ft.

For the women’s 100m, Hailey Hooge took 13th with a time of 15.19 seconds.

Hooge achieved a new SR in the 400m, placing seventh at 1:15.

Sara Decker placed 24th in Shot put at 16.01 ft.

In Discus, Decker placed 22nd, at 46.09 ft.

This Friday, Lincoln will head to White Pine High School in Ely, NV, to compete in the White Pine Invitational. The first event will begin at 11 a.m.