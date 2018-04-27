Panther baseball got back into action this past week, hosting Sandy Valley in a double-header. And the Panthers made short work of the Sidewinders.

Garrett Higbee went 4-for-4 including two doubles, a home run, six runs scored and six runs batted in, giving Pahranagat a pair of victories 16-1 and 15-0.

In the opener, Higbee got a hit both times at bat, including a double. He drove in three runs and three RBI’s.

Winning pitcher Preston Higbee was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs into the game that only lasted three innings.

Pahranagat scored at least five runs in each inning. Sandy Valley got three hits in the game with their only score coming in the third inning.

In the second game, Stockton Maxwell fired a two-hit shutout at the Sidewinders, registering eight strikeouts and one walk.

PVHS opened with a seven-run outburst. Higbee hit a two-run homer. Duston Stewart then followed with a double and Jessy Jones followed him with a triple.

For the game, Stewart was 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Jones went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Panthers, and Higbee drove in four runs.

Pahranagat got on the board first on two-run home run from Higbee in the first inning.

The Panthers scattered 13 hits in the game. Higbee, Jones, Maxwell and Duston Stewart all managed multiple hits.

In addition, the boys stole 11 bases. John Hansen had the most with three.

Pahranagat had a JV game with White Pine on Tuesday. Today they are at Indian Springs (9-3, 2-0) for an important double-header with the Thunderbirds.

PVHS and Indian Springs played six times last year, with the Panthers winning the last four, including the state championship game.

Current statewide 1A baseball rankings have Sierra Lutheran as the top team sporting a 13-1 mark. Spring Mountain (10-2) and Smith Valley (13-0) are second and third with Pahranagat Valley (12-3) and Mineral County (15-4) fourth and fifth.