Last week, Pahranagat Valley participated in The Meadows Weekday Invitational on Thursday at Meadows High School.

The Panthers boys did well, earning 45 points for a third place finish.

The small, five girl Lady Panthers team gathered 42.5 points based in part on McKenzie Poulson winning both the Long Jump and Triple Jump.

Richard Lewis, the 1A state leader, won the boys Triple Jump and placed second in the Long Jump. Chris Thornton was second in the 3200 meters and the relay teams were second place in both the 4x400 and 4x800.

Today, the Panther teams compete at the White Pine Invitational in Ely.

BOYS

100 meters – Hunter Hollingshead, 11-7, Ethan Baine, 13.8

200 meters – Reece Thornton, 24.1, Hollingshead, 25.3

400 meters – Cole Cannon, 1:02.0, Garrett Bowen, 1:05.0

800 meters – Austin Mathews, 2:24.5

1600 meters – Chris Thornton, 6:19.2

3200 meters – Thornton, second place, 13.45.2

110m hurdles – Brent Thatcher, 21.7

300m hurdles – Thatcher, 56.7

4x100 relay – Third place, 48.3

4x200 relay – 2:18.4

4x400 relay – Second place, 4:04.8

4x800 relay – Second place, 10:03.4

Shot Put – R. Thornton, third place, 38-0, Hollingshead, fourth place, 36-0, Ryan Jorgensen, 23-2

Discus – Haigen Huntsman, 75-3, Jorgensen, 62-9

Long Jump – Richard Lewis, second place, 18-7½, Izzy Rierci, 17-3

Triple Jump – Lewis, first place, 39-3, Cannon, 28-2¾,

GIRLS

100 meters – Jacquelyn Mancinas, 17.0

200 meters – McKenzie Poulson, 31.0, Mancinas, 31.7

100m hurdles – Poulsen, second place, 20.6,

4x100 relay – Second place, 1:00.3

Shot Put – Atlanta Mastin, fourth place, 25-3

Discus – Mastin, 59-7

Long Jump – Poulson, first place, 14-4¾, Mancinas, 12-5½, Nicole Gutierrez, 11-2

Triple Jump – Poulson, first place, 31-2