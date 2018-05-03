Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Ray was called to investigate suspicious activity one evening last week at the parking area of the Alamo Annex where the Nevada Test and Training Range personnel bus is located.

Upon arrival, he found a couple from Fernley, names not given, shooting what they announced was a live stream on YouTube.

On the video, Ray is seen asking the couple to turn off the camera while he talks to them. They initially resist, claiming they have a right to film. Ray warns them that they will be arrested for obstruction if they don’t turn off the camera, then reaches for the camera and is told by the woman not to touch it.

The camera is then placed on the hood of their vehicle and an audio conversation continues in which Ray quickly and calmly deescalates the situation. He explains he received a call of suspicious activity at the scene and is conducting a normal investigation.

The couple informs him that their purpose in filming the bus is to prove to their online viewers that some of the workers at the Area 51 site do, in fact, live in the community of Alamo and ride this particular bus.

After a brief discussion and realizing the couple poses no threat, Ray apologizes for touching the camera and leaves the scene. The live stream continues until the couple arrives at the Sinclair station for gas.

County Sheriff Kerry Lee later said his department will be doing “an internal review of the incident.” He added, “I think things could have been handled a bit differently on both sides and we will look into the actions of both parties involved and decide what appropriate action may be needed.”

He said a similar incident happened recently in Lyon County. “I do support the right of people to film in the public, but I feel in some cases, these people are pushing the envelope.”

He stated further, “What we have to balance is the right of the people to film, which I support, but we also have to balance that with officer safety when they go to investigate.”