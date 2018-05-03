That buzz out there is the growing infatuation for drones and drone racing, and it will be on display in Alamo on May 18 and 19.

First-person view (FPV) drone competitions are growing in popularity all over the country. These events feature drone operators with first-person goggles connected to a camera mounted on their drones. They race by remote control through a track full of various obstacles. Spectators say the drones look like “a swarm of angry bees” as they maneuver through the courses.

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) is partnering with the Las Vegas Drone & FPV club to create the inaugural Lincoln County Drone Expo and Alamo Shootout Races. Racers are invited to enter the Shootout, which includes micro and main events with various prizes up for grabs, including $2,500 in cash. There will also be time allotted for open flying of drones of all varieties.

“We look forward to showcasing the many faces of drones, from experienced pilots and drone racing to one-on-one training for the less experienced drone enthusiast,” said Las Vegas Drone and FPV Club president Chris Thomas. “This event will cover all bases and offer fun for all. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

Individuals with or without drone experience are invited to come watch the races and try their hand at flying a drone themselves in the indoor Drone Zone. Experts will be on hand to show them how, and once participants have the hang of it, they can test their new skills on the micro track.

Food, vendors, and information booths will also be set up next to the flying area.

“This will be a great event for both drone racers and the general public,” said LCAT president Marcia Hurd. “The racers will have a blast competing and spectators will enjoy watching these races as well as learning how to fly drones themselves.”

Promotion by the tourism-focused group bills the event as an outing a family can enjoy, providing unique new experiences. It also highlights other activities available in Alamo, including the Pahranagat National Wildlife refuge and outdoor recreation.

“We’re excited for both local and visiting families to come together and have a great time,” Hurd said.

The event will be at Pahranagat Valley High School. The micro drone cage and track, as well as booths, will be in the multipurpose room. Outdoor racing and flying will be outside on the football field.

Doors open both days, a Friday and Saturday, at 9 a.m. with check-in and open practice beginning at 10 a.m. for the racers.

Races start at 4 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m Saturday. Micro drone flying and booths will run all day until about 6 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event can learn more and register online at http://lincolncountynevada.com/lincoln-county-drone-expo/.

Any questions can be directed to Ben Rowley by calling (775) 962-2461 or emailing info@lincolncountynevada.com.