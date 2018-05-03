The Republicans visited Caliente Fire Hall on Saturday.

Jim Shane, Chairman, and Dave Hurd, Vice Chairman, put all candidate names in a hat and as the names were drawn, candidates went up to speak.

Candidates for governor, William Boyd, Jared Fisher, and Dan Schwartz gave speeches about why they should be elected, emphasizing the importance of education, parental choice (education savings accounts), healthcare, and personal freedom.

Assemblymen and those running for Congress followed along the same line of thought.

Those running for local offices include Bob McLeary, who is running County Recorder-Auditor, a position currently filled by Democrat Leslie Boucher. County County commission candidates vying for Paul Donohues spot are Frank Hulse, Bevan Lister, and Janine Woodworth, all Republicans.

Daniel Hooge is running for re-election against Dylan Frehner. Both are Republicans, with nobody in the Democratic primary running for the office.

The primary is June 12.

After the speeches, a closing prayer was offered and lunch was served.