Caliente, Panaca, and Pioche, Nev. – Lincoln County will be on full display to photographers at the upcoming Photo Festival.

A new event created by the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT), photographers of all skill levels are invited to explore and capture various attractions in the area. The inaugural event is slated for Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2. Information guides familiar with the area will be on hand at particular locations to direct participants on some of the best spots to shoot and how to get there. These include the five state parks in the county and places around the city of Caliente and the towns of Pioche and Panaca.

“We are very excited to welcome photographers to Lincoln County and capture the amazing beauty that surrounds us here, as well as the unique personality of three of our towns,” said LCAT president Marcia Hurd.

Promotions by the tourism-focused group highlights “the high-desert landscape, old west architecture, and brilliant night skies” found in the county.

“It will be an extraordinary photography experience,” Hurd said.

Four workshops, provided by professional photographers, are also part of the event.

National-Geographic award-winning photographer David Swindler and published photographer Cody Wilson, both from Kanab, Utah, are providing a night sky photography workshop. University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) instructors Shawn and Corinne Severn are offering a photography basics and landscape photography workshops. Photography business owner Michael Okimoto of Reno is putting on an environmental portraiture course.

Friday begins with a catered breakfast and orientation at the historic train Depot in Caliente. Then participants will head out in multiple directions to workshops, visiting with information guides, and venturing out for photo shoots. The group will reconvene Saturday evening at the historic Thompson’s Opera House in Pioche for dinner and a slideshow of participants’ favorite shots.

Those interested in attending the event can learn more and register online at http://lincolncountynevada.com/playing/spring-events/photo-festival/. Sponsorship inquiries and any other questions can be directed to Ben Rowley by calling (775) 962-2461 or emailing info@lincolncountynevada.com.

The photo festival is supported by the Nevada Commission on Tourism (NCOT), the Caliente room tax fund, and the Lincoln County room tax fund.

