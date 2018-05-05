By Gretchen Soderborg

Panaca, Pioche, and Caliente sixth-grade students have been raising trout to place in our local Echo Reservoir. Steve Adamson and Terry Holton started this adventure many years ago and the tradition has been going ever since. Each class receives 200 trout eggs from the Nevada Department of Wildlife. These eggs are from a fish hatchery, where they have a better chance of surviving. The students raise these trout from eggs to sac-fry to fry.

For six weeks, students make sure the tanks are at a specific temperature, clean out all the dead eggs and remaining sac-fry, and make observations about the growth of the soon-to-be trout.

Once the fry lose their egg sacs, they are ready to be put into the reservoir.

The students enjoy this hands-on science project every year.

We would like to thank Cody Tingey, who ensures we have fish eggs each year for our students.