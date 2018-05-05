The Pahranagat Valley High School Drama Club made its debut performance on April 17 as students presented “Café Murder,” by Nathan Hartswick.

The plot of the play has a group of siblings going to a café to celebrate Rosemary’s birthday. This celebration turns deadly when Rosemary, who is allergic to water, has a reaction. The siblings then need to figure out who used that knowledge against her.

The play took place off-stage and on the floor where the audience sat. Tables were set up like a café and some parents were asked to sit at four of the tables to participate by asking some set questions.

The cast included Madison Twitchell as the Maitre’ d, Emily Hansen as Rosemary Talesko, Macady Bundy as the waitress, Ethan Baine as Detective Harris, Ammon Rasmussen as Chef Franc, Will Meldrum as Wallace Talesko, Tadd Twitchell as Sweet Dave Talesko, and Sunny Rasmussen as Valerie Talesko. Sound and lights were handled by Brooke Foremaster, and Valerie Twitchell helped with directing and handling the stage.

It has been a while since PVHS has had a drama club. Kathi Rasmussen, one of PVHS’s teachers, had a discussion with Valerie Twitchell about starting one and was also approached by some students who asked if she would be willing to support them as a leader over the group. Rasmussen accepted their proposal. They then went to Principal Mike Strong, and he approved the club. Back in January, anyone from eighth to twelfth grade was invited to join.

When talking to Rasmussen about her decision to be the supervisor of the drama club, she explained, “There was a need for the students and I decided to support them as a parent as well as a teacher.”

Brooke Foremaster, the student council’s faculty supervisor, expressed, “The student council wants to support activities for the kids. It is amazing to see kids who are passionate about what they love and [who] are able to find a teacher who is willing to give up their time with no compensation to support them. We are working on the next step by getting the club recognized in association with the school.”

Rasmussen further related, “These kids wanted to express themselves in something other than sports. In a way that is normal to them. This gave them something to do and [to] look forward to in their lives.”

When choosing a play, the kids talked about wanting laughter and murder. They looked online and found “Café Murder.” Rasmussen fronted the $136 for 10 copies and worked out that each student would spend $7.50.

The students helped do everything from set to modifying their lines to designing costumes. Starting in February, they practiced twice a week.

Rasmussen explained that what she enjoyed the most were the practices that involved late nights and weekends. “The students encouraged and helped each other. We rolled on the floor laughing every day. The kids were funny and it was just fun.”

Strong exclaimed, “I saw the play twice and everyone involved did an awesome job. It was really great to see the talents shown and incredible to see the students come out of their shells. I am grateful for all of the community and faculty who helped make it possible. It was a really nice event, and they cast the play perfectly.”

A member of the audience went up to Strong and asked if they could do this more. Rasmussen and the students look forward to growing their drama club and they hope for more students. They would appreciate any support from anyone who wants to get involved or donate to the club’s growth.