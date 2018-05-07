The Alamo Town Board met April 17.

The board approved Crystal Zander’s request to change her residential zone to multi-family so she can turn her separate garage into living quarters to better take care of her mom. The board will send a letter to the planning commission to specify the parameters of this rezoning and that it can only be used for this purpose and doesn’t carry over to any owners in the future.

For Parks and Recreation, swings have been ordered and picked up for the Alamo Children’s Park. A valve is still being fixed.

On April 28, at 7:30 p.m, there will be a free movie night at the Alamo Children’s Park. The movie is The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.

The Nevada Department of Forestry will be coming to help prepare the fields and planters before baseball and softball regionals.

The board approved splitting Quinn and Chrisanne Walch’s parcel in order for them to continue building their home.

The board is also going to discuss with the county commission about keeping the baseball field as Lincoln County property and just have the high school in charge of operations and the running of the field.

Lastly, the town will look into getting two summer help positions filled through the Lincoln County Workforce.