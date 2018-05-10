





3 shares

On Saturday, April 28, the Groundshakers Motorcycle Club held its second annual Casey Folks 100, named in honor of the man who founded the club in 1969 and suddenly passed away in 2017.

The race, 88 miles from start to finish, started in Panaca at the rodeo grounds, with the area filled with RVs, toy haulers, and motorcycles. Dust kicked up by the wind and bikes added to the atmosphere and excitement before the race, which ended behind Thomas Petroleum in Caliente.

The event included prizes. The AA Premier Class had a 50-percent payback, with $1,000 added to the pot, divided between the top three, and an additional $300 to the top AA Premier finishers.

Overall big bike expert received a $200 gift certificate.

Overall big bike amateur received a $150 gift certificate.

Overall big bike novice received a $100 gift certificate.

All 50cc, 65cc, and 85cc racers received a gift package at the finish line.

Club president Dave Martin said the race went very well overall, with 83 big bikes racing.

Local Tuffy Person took first and brought home $1,000. Kyle Tichenor was second, winning $362. Dave Pearson took third and got $182.