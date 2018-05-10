





16 shares

A little over two years ago, a group of residents met as a nonprofit organization called Friends of Pahranagat Valley, of Alamo, and decided to turn an idea of a Splash Pad into a reality.

A lot of planning led to a total of $35,000 raised by a Facebook drive, Mutton Bustin’ concession stand, and donations from various individuals and businesses.

Possible locations and designs for the Splash Pad were discussed with the help of Jared Judd, director of Friends of Pahranagat Valley. The original location was intended to be the Alamo Children’s Park, but a new location was needed due to verbiage in the agreement about maintaining the current park features in perpetuity from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act (SNPLMA) grant.

The town board suggested a location by the pavillion and ball fields, so the group regrouped with a new plan. After gaining approval from the town board over the suggested new site, the new designs were approved.

Friends of Pahranagat Valley broke ground back in August 2017 and hired Beautify, a landscape company with experience in splash pads, to come out and install all of the pieces, plumbing, and pool deck around the water features.

Additional help was provided by Robert Park, of Alamo Power, who did all of the electrical and tie-ins; Don and Jane Nash, who installed all of the sprinklers for the fresh sod that was ordered and put in with the help of KW Legacy boys; and Ken Barker, who helped install the concrete around the donor bricks which were purchased through “That’s My Brick.” Gem Awards, from Cedar City, created all of the donor plaques.

The remaining work needed includes placing river rock, from Cedar City, around the entire Splash Pad, as well as fencing that will enclose the pump and other mechanical components.

The water will be collected and treated like pool water, with chlorine and filters. The levels will be checked regularly.

Adam Lytle, Friends of Pahranagat Valley Vice President, related, “I think it turned out awesome. I hope it is a joy to the community for many years. I hope it’s treated right.”

Milly Walch, Friends of Pahranagat Valley Secretary, added, “This whole process was definitely worth it, especially working together as a group to get it done. I look forward to doing more things in the future.”

The Alamo Splash Pad will remain on during the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. from April to September each year. As soon as the stomp plate is hit with a bare hand or foot, the pump will turn on for fifteen-minute increments and the water features will spray really high for about fifteen seconds and then equalize. After September, the tank will be winterized and prepped for cold weather while not in use.

Robin Rowley, Friends of Pahranagat Valley President, expressed, “I am most proud of the fact that it was all private funds from local businesses and residents who were supportive of Alamo. We appreciate the town’s effort and hopefully we can keep it nice. It’s rewarding to see what we can do to make improvements to our town and the help and support we receive in the process.”

The Friends of Pahranagat Valley expressed gratitude for the many donations of time and money that went into making this idea a reality. There is a plaque of names being posted on the fence surrounding the mechanical components, along with bricks of donors by the switchplate and names on park benches surrounding the Splash Pad.