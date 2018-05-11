





It took Lincoln County’s Lynx (20-6, 16-0) a few innings to warm up against The Meadows School (13-9, 9-7) last Friday, but they ended up with two solid wins to finish out the regular season.

Lincoln started off the first inning with a run, stayed up in the second, and scored another run in the third. Though, in the bottom of the fourth inning, Meadows came back with three more runs and took the lead. In the next inning Lincoln scored another eleven runs. The ten-run rule kicked in and Lincoln won, 13-3.

Tristan Davis pitched four innings. Alex Vincent relieved him for the last inning.

“Really good pitching with Tristan Davis. He did a really good job,” Coach Raymond Wadsworth said. “What was great about that game is most of those 11 runs we scored in the fifth inning were earned. You know, they didn’t kick the ball around much. We just hit it and got some timely hits and just did a really good job.”

The second game had another slow start. Meadows got a few hits in the top of the first inning, taking the lead and holding it into the second. Something clicked for the Lynx in the bottom of the third and Vincent came in for the first run. At that point, the Lynx quickly closed the gap.

Two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth tied up the teams.

Kamdon Lewis hit a triple with an RBI in the bottom of the fourth. Sound defense kept Meadows from scoring. McKinley O’Connor relieved Kobe Walker as pitcher to close the game. In the bottom of the fifth, the Lynx scored three more runs, taking the lead, 7-4.

Another five runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Meadows a very slim chance for a comeback. Dean Ottley landed a double out to left field and Meadows’ opportunity was soon lost. The Lynx won, 12-4.

Wadsworth noted, “Their pitchers kept us off-balance the first few innings. They did a great job; they are a well-coached team. We were just finally able to overcome and to play our caliber of baseball the last few innings. We want to return to state. That’s the plan. We want to get back to state to compete for another state championship.”

Senior Casey Frehner said, “We started off a little slow but gained momentum to win us the games. It is crucial we take that energy and momentum to regionals this weekend and it will carry us through playoffs and state.”

The Lynx go to regionals this weekend at Needles in first place. They played Laughlin High School on Thursday, May 10, at 4 p.m. The tournament continues through Saturday, May 12.