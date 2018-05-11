





The Lady Lynx (17-12, 12-2) concluded their regular season with solid wins against the Meadows School (5-19, 4-10).

Prior to that, they played an intense game against Virgin Valley’s Bulldogs on Thursday, May 3.

Virgin Valley jumped out ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Lincoln got a couple more runs in the next few innings to take the lead and put the Bulldogs on the defensive. The Lynx had a 4-1 lead up until the sixth inning, at which point a few errors from the Lynx caused a few unearned runs for the Bulldogs. The game continued back and forth when Sadie Soderborg hit a homerun and Lincoln was just down one run. Unfortunately, Lincoln did not come through with a hit and lost, 6-7.

Soderborg pitched, giving up only four hits.

“Sadie pitched great; it was our fielding. With seven errors, that cost us all seven runs. All in all it was a good, hard-fought game. We just have to clean up our fielding,” said coach Phil Boucher.

The Meadows School matchup was a completely different game.

The Lynx kicked off the first inning with 12 consecutive runs. Kailey Kelley took it to them with a grand slam and four RBIs. She came back up to bat in the same inning and hit a double with two more RBIs. A slower second inning didn’t produce any runs, but the Lynx were right back at it with nine runs in the top of the third. Lincoln won, 21-0.

Soderborg pitched a shutout, striking out nine batters. Kailey Kelley had eight total RBIs. Sadie Teel had two triples.

Meadows took advantage of a bad pitch and scored a run in the top of the first inning in the second game. Lincoln had a strong response of 16 runs in their half of the inning. The Lynx scored four more in the bottom of the second, winning the game, 20-1.

Lexi Long pitched and struck out three, only allowing one hit. Macie Howard had three hits with four RBIs. Kendra Mathews had three hits with three RBIs. Teel had another triple to get in a few more runs.

It was also senior night. Between games, seniors Aya Rowe, Sadie Teel, Brynlee Wadsworth, Kailey Kelley, and Hannah Bleak were honored.

This weekend the girls head to regionals in second place. They played Lake Mead at 6:30 p.m. at Needles High School on Thursday, May 10. The tournament continues through Saturday, May 12.