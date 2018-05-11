





Lincoln County gained a few more points at the Grant Buschman Invitational at Moapa Valley High School on Friday, May 4.

Noah Smith took first in the 100m, at 11.18 seconds. Landen Smith had a time of 11.39 seconds. Benson Wadsworth was just a few places behind at 11.71 seconds, a season record. Alex Rowe achieved a new personal record at 13.06.

In the 200m, Landen and Noah Smith both PR’d and took the top two places with a time of 22.60 seconds. Wadsworth also PR’d at 23.63.

In the 400m, Rowe PR’d again at 1:01.91. Erjon Camag PR’d at 1:05.42.

Rowe and Camaj also raced in the 800m. Rowe’s time was 2:32.23 and Camaj PR’d at 2:32.92.

In the 110m hurdles, Noah Smith’s time was 16.70 seconds.

Landen Smith placed third, at 42.00 seconds in the 300m hurdles.

In Shot Put, Gavin Pladsen threw 19.01 ft.

In Discus, Pladsen threw 54.05 ft.

In the Long Jump, Wadsworth achieved 19.06 ft.

In Triple Jump, Wadsworth achieved a SR at 40.10 ft and placed third.

For the women’s 100m, Christina Puckow PR’d at 16.74 seconds.

In the 200m, Brooklyn Hafen PR’d at 28.06 seconds. Puckow PR’d at 36.8 seconds.

In the 400m, Hafen’s time was 1:06.12. Puckow PR’d at 1:25.33.

Hafen took second in High Jump, at 5.0 ft.

In Long Jump, Hafen took second, at 15.07 ft.

May 11-12, Lincoln will return to Moapa Valley High School to compete in Regionals.