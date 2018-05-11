





0 shares

Pahranagat Valley High School (PVHS) softball won the regular season title for the fifth consecutive year last week and now enters the Southern regional tournament today through Saturday in Alamo.

The girls concluded the league season last week with double-digit shutouts of Beaver Dam, 15-0 and 13-0.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Kaitlyn Davis threw a three-hitter and struck out four in the game that only lasted three innings.

Morgan Harris went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and three RBIs. Madalyn Taylor went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Davis had a triple and an RBI.

In the second game, Taylor was 3-for-3 and cracked a three-run inside the park homer to lead Pahranagat past the Diamondbacks.

Kaitlyn Higbee was 2-for-2 with a solo homer and three RBIs. Harris hit a run, scoring triple, and Karley Whipple doubled to drive in a run.

Ashlyn Wadsworth allowed one hit over five innings and struck out seven to pick up the win.

Just the day before, Pahranagat Valley played a non-league game at 3A powerhouse and league leader Moapa Valley. They lost the game 7-2, but gained valuable experience against strong pitching.

Teams involved in the 1A Southern regional tournament in Alamo are PVHS, Indian Springs, Beaver Dam, and Tonopah.

This year will mark the 20th consecutive year the Lady Panthers have been involved in the playoffs.

Pahranagat is the six-time defending regional tourney champion and has won the state championship five times.

The championship game is Saturday at 10 a.m. Both teams advance to the state tournament May 17-19 at North Valleys High School in Reno.

In the 1A North regionals, today and Saturday in Wells, the teams involved are Coleville, Smith Valley, Wells, and Carlin.