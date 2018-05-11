





This weekend, Alamo is hosting the 1A Southern Regional baseball and softball tournaments. The action got started with first-round games on Thursday and continues through Saturday.

Pahranagat Valley High School’s baseball team tied with Indian Springs in league play, and the tiebreaker went to the Thunderbirds (12-4), who won the second game of the doubleheader with the Panthers a couple of weeks ago.

Nonetheless, Pahranagat (16-4), the two-time defending state champion, finished up the league season last Friday with a doubleheader shutout of Beaver Dam.

Garrett Higbee drove in six runs, leading PVHS to 13-0 and 15-0 victories.

He was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored in the second game that only lasted three innings.

Duston Stewart went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs.

Stockton Maxwell was 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs.

Pitcher Preston Higbee was the starter for the Panthers. He threw a two-hit shutout and struck out five. At the plate, he was 2-for-3 with a double, scored two runs, and had two RBIs.

In the opener, G. Higbee had a double, two runs, and three RBIs to lead the Panthers in a five-inning win.

Stewart, Maxwell, and Jesse Jones each added two hits, two runs, and two RBIs for Pahranagat Valley. Stewart and Maxwell each had a double, and Jones tripled.

On the mound, Maxwell scattered six hits and struck out five.

A few days before, on Tuesday, Pahranagat played a non-league game with Mountain View. The one-sided, five-inning affair resulted in a 14-2 win for the Panthers.

They touched the Saints starting pitcher Nathan Santiago for six runs on five hits, then got eight runs from reliever Tyler Anthony on only three hits.

Pahranagat pushed across three runs in each inning until the fourth, when they put up five runs.

In the meantime, Pahranagat coach Brad Loveday used five of his pitchers, to get each one some extra work. They combined for a two-run, two-hitter.

The five-run fourth inning was led by walks to Hagen Harris, Tayt Leavitt, Daline Mathews, Maxwell, G. Higbee, a double by Jerit Stewart, and a single by John Hansen.

Mountain View (4-21) got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

At the regional tournament, the championship is Saturday at 10 a.m. Both teams will advance to the state tournament May 17-19 at North Valleys High School in Reno.