At the Grant Bushman Invitational last week at Moapa High School, Richard Lewis set a personal record in the Triple Jump, as did Chris Thornton in the 1600 meters and Haigen Huntsman in the Discus for Pahranagat Valley boys.
Lewis, a first year trackman, had a jump of 40-05, breaking his own record of 39-6½, achieved March 16 in Las Vegas.
That vaulted Lewis into the No. 1 ranking for 1A Triple Jumpers over Alex Rowe, of Smith Valley (40-04½). The two are expected to square off in the state meet.
The PVHS school record, as well as the 1A state record, is 45-00, set by Austin Poulson in 2013.
Twenty-one teams were at the Bushman Invitational with sometimes over 50 athletes in a given event.
Pahranagat did not compete in a number of the boys and girls events. In fact, the girls only competed in eight events.
This week is the 3A-1A Southern Regional meet today and Saturday at Moapa Valley High School. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state meet May 18-19 at Carson City High School.
BOYS
100 meters – Ethan Baine, 13.23
400 meters – Cole Cannon, 1:00.34
800 meters – Garrett Bowen, 2:21.9
1600 meters – Chris Thornton, 5:42.17
110m hurdles – Baine, 20.61; Brent Thatcher, 22.23
300m hurdles – Izzy Riera, 46.61; Thatcher, 55.32
4×400 relay – 4:02.12
Shot Put – Haigen Huntsman, 34-01¾; Ryan Jorgensen, 23-09½
Discus – Huntsman, 89-10; Jorgensen, 62-03
High Jump – Baine, 5-04
Long Jump – Richard Lewis, 17-02; Riera, 16-09¾
Triple Jump – Lewis, 40-05; Baine, 31-10; Cannon, 24-10¼
GIRLS
100 meters – Jacquelyn Mancinas, 15.08; Nicole Gutierrez, 15.85
200 meters – Mancinas, 31.34
100m hurdles – McKenzie Poulsen, 20.23
4×100 relay – 59.72
Shot Put – Atlanta Mastin, 25-05½; Cassidee Zanoth, 22-10½
Discus – Zanoth, 57-03; Mastin, 56-02
Long Jump – Poulson, 14-00; Mancinas, 11-04; Gutierrez, 10-10½
Triple Jump – Poulson, 31-01¾