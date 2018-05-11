





At the Grant Bushman Invitational last week at Moapa High School, Richard Lewis set a personal record in the Triple Jump, as did Chris Thornton in the 1600 meters and Haigen Huntsman in the Discus for Pahranagat Valley boys.

Lewis, a first year trackman, had a jump of 40-05, breaking his own record of 39-6½, achieved March 16 in Las Vegas.

That vaulted Lewis into the No. 1 ranking for 1A Triple Jumpers over Alex Rowe, of Smith Valley (40-04½). The two are expected to square off in the state meet.

The PVHS school record, as well as the 1A state record, is 45-00, set by Austin Poulson in 2013.

Twenty-one teams were at the Bushman Invitational with sometimes over 50 athletes in a given event.

Pahranagat did not compete in a number of the boys and girls events. In fact, the girls only competed in eight events.

This week is the 3A-1A Southern Regional meet today and Saturday at Moapa Valley High School. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state meet May 18-19 at Carson City High School.

BOYS

100 meters – Ethan Baine, 13.23

400 meters – Cole Cannon, 1:00.34

800 meters – Garrett Bowen, 2:21.9

1600 meters – Chris Thornton, 5:42.17

110m hurdles – Baine, 20.61; Brent Thatcher, 22.23

300m hurdles – Izzy Riera, 46.61; Thatcher, 55.32

4×400 relay – 4:02.12

Shot Put – Haigen Huntsman, 34-01¾; Ryan Jorgensen, 23-09½

Discus – Huntsman, 89-10; Jorgensen, 62-03

High Jump – Baine, 5-04

Long Jump – Richard Lewis, 17-02; Riera, 16-09¾

Triple Jump – Lewis, 40-05; Baine, 31-10; Cannon, 24-10¼

GIRLS

100 meters – Jacquelyn Mancinas, 15.08; Nicole Gutierrez, 15.85

200 meters – Mancinas, 31.34

100m hurdles – McKenzie Poulsen, 20.23

4×100 relay – 59.72

Shot Put – Atlanta Mastin, 25-05½; Cassidee Zanoth, 22-10½

Discus – Zanoth, 57-03; Mastin, 56-02

Long Jump – Poulson, 14-00; Mancinas, 11-04; Gutierrez, 10-10½

Triple Jump – Poulson, 31-01¾