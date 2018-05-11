





The Nevada Department of Transportation has announced it will be upgrading a 17-mile stretch of north and southbound U.S. 93 through Lincoln County and Alamo from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily, May 7-9.

Public Information director Tony Illia said maintenance crews will be applying a chip seal over the existing pavement between mile markers 23 and 40, from Lower Pahranagat Lake to the now dismantled Alamo Truck Stop.

NDOT will use two pilot cars to safely escort motorists through the work zone, resulting in possible travel delays.

A chip seal surface is a gravel and liquid asphalt coating that creates a smoother, safer, and more durable driving surface.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone. Heed construction signs and take alternative detour routes, if possible.

For the latest statewide highway conditions, people are advised to visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.