Participants gathered at the Eric M. Lee Fire Station on April 28 to run, walk, or ride around Alamo in the twelfth annual Eric Lee Memorial 5K.

Lee, a Clark County Firefighter and chief of the Pahranagat Valley Volunteer Fire Department, died unexpectedly in 2006.

A total of 80 people participated in fundraising event. Each year, the money is put into a scholarship fund for a graduating senior. Last year’s recipient was Tyson Jorgensen, and this year’s winner will be announced at graduation. Since 2007, the race has awarded $36,000 in scholarships.

At the start of the race, the song, “Everybody’s Hero,” by Never Mind, was played. Eric’s family listened and embraced with tears in their eyes. Each year, the back of the kids’ T-shirts usually read “My Daddy, My Hero.” This year, since the kids are getting older, the words were revised to “My Dad, My Hero.”

When discussing her choice of fundraisers, Trisha Lee Taylor commented, “I decided to do the 5K after he passed away because I was in the process of training for a half marathon when he passed away. I had run a few before his passing but I was training for another one. I decided it would be a good scholarship fundraiser for the kids in Alamo as well as for my kids.”