The late Heath Ledger once said, “The reason that you dance and sing is to make the audience feel like they’re dancing and singing. As long as you’re having fun with it and giving it 100 percent, they’re gonna feel that.”

If such was the objective of the Lincoln County High School Show Choir, then the choir exceeded its goal. From well-choreographed group numbers to heartfelt and moving solos, “Back to the Future” was a night filled with fun as audience members were taken on a trip through the ages to discover and rediscover the music that changed lives and defined generations.

The journey began with “The Power of Love,” which fit perfectly with the theme.

Next, Ben Culverwell played the part of a lonely sailor, singing about his longing for companionship with “Ain’t Nothing Like a Dame.”

This was followed by “Mambo Italiano” and then “Earth Angel” was sung and played by Dani Lister.

Following “Rock Around the Clock Tonight,” Cody Dirks performed an emotional rendition of “Hallelujah,” dedicating the song to his departed grandmother. Emotions ran high as he gave a great performance that his grandmother would undoubtedly have been very proud of.

The audience listened to “Dancing in the Streets,” followed by Jessica Truman’s solo, “Good Times,” then another group number in the form of “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.”

Derrek Anderson entertained with Frank Sinatra’s “I’ve Got You Under my Skin,” after which the entire choir sang “We Are the World.” This was followed by Lincoln Frehner’s hilarious and well-performed rendition of “Take On Me.”

The choir then presented the sultry sounds of “Whatever Lola Wants,” culminating in the final solo of the night, “Being Good Isn’t Good Enough,” performed by Abigail Loverme.

The show then wrapped with the hit song “Shut Up and Dance With Me.”

After the presentation of some candy to the seniors and heartfelt thanks on behalf of the choir and director, the curtain fell, leaving the audience with the sense of hope and joy that only music well-performed can provide.

The Show Choir featured all seniors in the “J” Band, with Jessica Truman at the piano, Joanna Cuevas assisting; Jack Butler on bass; Jake Burton on guitar; and “senior citizen” and music director Jacob Lester on drums.

Sophomores were Sadie Soderborg, Hailey Hooge, Joanna Ahlstrom, and Jaydon Heaton.

Juniors were Abigail Loverme, Keely Jackson, Amy Gloeckner, Guy Heaton, Lincoln Frehner, and David Conahan.

Seniors were Shayla Mathews, Dani Lister, Ashlee Decker, Hayden Showell, Cody Dirks, Ben Culverwell, Carlin Christensen, and Derrek Anderson.

Mindy Anderson helped with some terrific choreography.

The Show Choir will be competing along with the Lincoln County High School Band in the “Music in the Parks” Festival in Layton, Utah, on May 5 and then will enjoy a day in the Lagoon Amusement Park.

Join them for the Spring Music Concert on Tuesday, May 8, beginning at 6:30 with the sixth grade, middle school, and high school bands, along with the Combined Choir.

Marty Soderborg contributed to this story.