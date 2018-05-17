





The Caliente City Council regular meeting was held May 3.

Kathy Cook came before the council, asking for a donation of $1,500 for the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo, to be held August 9-11. Cook said that this year they have hired Randee Munns, a rodeo clown who has been entertaining crowds for over 30 years as a bullfighter, barrelman, and funny man. Cook noted that the requested donation would go to the entertainment fund, not the fair’s own designated fund.

This is the second year the city has donated to the entertainment at the Lincoln County fair. Mayor George T. Rowe stated that the fair fills motel rooms and the Room Tax Fund is for things like this.

The council approved the request and went on to also approve the donation of the city of Caliente’s arena system to the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Board, including 150-200 panels, six chutes, one time clock, one set of timers with stands, and one drag attached to a 2/4 hitch.

Cook said the Fair Board was extremely grateful for the donation and offered the city the use of the Fairgrounds at anytime. The Fair Board also offered to recognize Caliente at the Clydesdale Sponsorship level which includes a full- page advertisement in the Fair Book, acknowledgment on Facebook, a banner at the fair/ rodeo, and continuous acknowledgement at the fair, over the public announcement system, along with complimentary tickets to the council board.

Next, the council approved the parcel map for Clover Creek Organics/Jared Brackenbury, as recommended by the Planning Commision. Burt Cox said that the 40 acres will be broken into two parcels, one for future development. At present they are hoping to break ground during the middle or end of June and bid things out.

Business licenses were approved for LC Tropical Sno Dealer, Chantel Holt; Inline Automotive Group, Skyler Liston, of Antelope Canyon, selling used cars, mostly online; and Perkins Property Management, LLC. At the last council meeting, Grant Perkins’ temporary license for his property’s name was approved by the state and city attorney. Mayor Rowe said Perkins had been hired to clean the carpets in City Hall and they look almost new.

Moving along with the meeting, Councilman John Ahlstrom noted that lifeguard applications have been in the paper and interviews are May 15. They are still looking for a pool manager and pool operator.

Councilman Cody Christensen commented that professional signs are being placed at each end of the city, with church and service clubs posted. The Nevada Department of Transportation will put the signs up, but churches and organizations will have to pay approximately $56 for their small signs.

It was noted that 4-H will help on Clean Up Day, May 18.

Councilman Victor Jones noted that the Tourism and Boxcar Museum committee had a meeting with the owner of bike shop franchise called Over The Edge Group out of Colorado.

The owner and his colleague provided a presentation to local businesses last Tuesday, which went well. The presentation was on preparing businesses for the mountain bike trails. Jones said he appreciated the effort Holly Gatzke has been putting forth to promote the city.

During the public comment part of the meeting, a suggestion was raised that an inventory should be done of everything that has been donated to the Lincoln County Fair Board.

Ken Dixon mentioned that one of Nevada’s candidates for governor is enthusiastic about bike trails and brought his bike to the Republican Convention.

There will be a Budget Meeting today (May 11) at 3 p.m.

The council will hold its regular meeting May 17, at 6 p.m, and a final Budget Meeting on May 24, at 6 p.m.