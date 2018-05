0 shares

The first thing you heard as you came into Kershaw-Ryan Park on April 28 were the voices of Cub Scouts playing kickball and others busy in various groups. Saturday was Cub Scout Day Camp with scouts, ages eight to eleven, came together from Pioche, Panaca, Caliente, and Alamo.

Bears, Wolves, and Webelos filled the park playing games, discovering super science, forensics, and art.

About 70 cub scouts and 30 leaders attended the event, which ran from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.