“We dance for laughter, we dance for tears, we dance for madness, we dance for fears, we dance for hopes, we dance for screams, we are the dancers, we create the dreams.” This quote is attributed to Albert Einstein, who also referred to dancers as “athletes of God.” He, like many others, including the ancient prophet and king of the Old Testament, David, saw dancing as a way to indulge in a natural and beautiful process that glorifies the human form and uses it to praise, entertain, and entrance.

These are the qualities found in a local dance program, Dance Dynamics, started by Mindy Anderson in 2009. Anderson has been teaching and entertaining for nearly a decade.

Dance Dynamics is open to everyone who has a passion for this beautiful art, ages three and up. As the students grow older, their classes grow more complex, all the way to the Dancing Mommas group, of which there are 13 this year.

In a total of seven classes, there are over 120 dancers who participate in practices, competitions, and recitals. One of those recitals was just two weeks ago. The audience, comprised of parents and other dance enthusiasts, was entertained by each of the numbers, and the next week, a few of the groups were able to participate in a dance competition in Utah that saw them take home multiple awards in both the team and solo categories.

A boy’s hip-hop group has also been formed, with 15 different participants so far. Each class is expected to learn three different dances: one hip-hip or jazz dance, one ballet dance, and one tap number to widen their abilities and provide them with exercise and joy.

To learn more about this program, or find out how to participate, contact Mindy Anderson.