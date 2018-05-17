





By Jacob Lester

From May 4 through May 6, the LCHS band, choir, and show choir set out to perform at Music in the Parks at Lagoon in Utah. The first day found them enjoying a movie and watching a dinner theater production which had everybody laughing. The next day the students got to work and put on an amazing show that will be remembered for years to come.

First, the Lincoln County Concert Choir performed “Shenandoah” and “Joshua’s Battle.” They were a bit nervous at first but then started to open up and sing as the performance went on. The LCHS Show Choir was next, and what a fantastic performance. They had audience members cheering as they performed “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Shut Up and Dance.”

The band then performed “Arabian Dances” and blew everyone’s socks off. Even the judges seemed to be thinking about standing up and dancing. Following that they performed “All Trails Lead West” which was done so well you could have recorded it and placed it on the soundtrack of a western flick.

On the evening of May 5, the students attended an awards ceremony at which every school was honored for its performance and given a rating and a place. Lincoln County scored very high in every group. The concert choir received an excellent rating and first place in their division. The show choir also received an excellent rating and took first place in their division. The band, which competed against larger schools, including schools from Salt Lake, received a superior rating and first place. They also were given a trophy for best band overall with a score of 94 out of 100. It was a huge honor to compete against others and show that Lincoln County has such great musical talent.

Congratulations to all the music students and all they have accomplished this year. The awards they received are a testament to their hard work and dedication to the performing arts.