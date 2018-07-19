By Anthony Mori, Elko Daily Free Press

WINNEMUCCA – The name Steele has been synonymous with the Nevada High School Rodeo Association.

Now, it is etched in the annals of the Silver State International Rodeo as well.

It’s safe to say that Alamo senior Lacey Steele took pretty good notes, learned from her father, mother and twin brothers during her time in the practice pen and throughout traveling up and down the rodeo trail – both as a competitor and a companion.

It all paid off in Winnemucca, qualifying for the final round of the SSIR in three events – earning the All-Around Cowgirl award.

Steele, does in fact, sharpens steel – and vice versa.

Speaking of steel, Steele took home plenty of hardware and loot for her efforts – six or seven belt buckles – including a trophy saddle, $4,000 and a $1,000 scholarship.

She constructed two runs better than anyone in the girls cutting.

She placed second in the first round with a score of 145 points, following with a 143 in round two.

Steele entered the final round with a two-work total of 287 points, clinging to a one-point lead over Utah’s Karissa World.

World won the short-go with a score of 146 points, Steele remaining consistent with a mark of 143.5.

In the end, the final round proved to be the difference.

World won the event with a three-work total of 432 points, Steele closing in second place and 2.5 points back at 430.5 points.

Enduring a fallen horse during the Nevada state finals in the reined cow horse, Steele had better luck in her SSIR runs.

Consistency was the key for Steele through two rounds, and then she turned up the heat with another solid run in the short-go.

She ranked fourth in the first round with a score of 285 points, finishing fourth again in the second round with her best score of 288.

In the final found, she scored 287.5 points and moved from fourth to third in the average with a three-round total of 860.5 points.

Steele also qualified for the final round in the pole bending.

She finished with eerily similar times in the mid-to-upper 22s, posting a three-run total of 68.132 seconds and ranking eighth in the average.