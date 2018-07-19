Lincoln County High School’s Kobe Walker was given an Honorable Mention in the Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Preps’ All-State baseball team.

Selected by a committee from schools representing all four divisions, players primarily come from 4A and 3A schools.

No one from a 1A school was named. Walker was the only 2A player named.

A 5-10 junior last year, Walker helped lead the Lynx to their third straight 2A state baseball championship in May.

His two-run homer keyed a six-run third inning for Lincoln County and powered them to a 13-5 win over Yerington May 19 in the winner-take-all deciding game at the state tournament at Reed High School in Sparks.

The Lions (29-7-1) forced the deciding game by winning the first game with a 7-0 shutout of the Lynx.

However, in the second game Mason Thornock broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a single that scored Alex Vincent.

Walker then followed with his homer to left field and Dean Ottley made it back-to-back homers giving Lincoln a 4-0 lead.

Walker, pitching for the Lynx, (26-7), allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits over five innings of work before handing off to Vincent who got the final six outs for the championship.

Just the day before, on Friday, Walker had pitched five innings, allowing six hits in a 12-2 semifinal win over Lake Mead. He was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, a double, and four RBIs.

According to Nevada Preps, for the season, which does not include post-season stats, Walker batted .417 in 60 times at bat, had 25 singles, drove in 25 runs, and hit two home runs.

As a pitcher during the league season, he was 6-0, with a 2.09 ERA, recorded 32 strikeouts, and walked 13.

It’s the second time the Lynx have had a three-peat in baseball. The first time was 1991-93.

This is the second Lincoln County High School athlete to make an all-state list in 2017-2018. Last fall, Lincoln’s Noah Smith was given an Honorable Mention on the Review-Journal’s All-State football team. And Pahranagat Valley High School’s Richard Lewis was also given honorable mention on the football list.