The Nevada Rural Counties Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is hosting a Respite Education & Support Tools (REST) Companion training on July 31 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Caliente Community United Methodist Church.

Adults interested in meeting a crucial need by providing respite – or short-term temporary relief – for caregivers in their community can attend an upcoming REST training course. Those who complete the unique, interactive training program become REST Companions who provide short breaks to caregivers for individuals with disability or healthcare needs. This allows caregivers to step away to exercise, grocery shop, see a doctor, or attend a support group meeting.

Today, more than 90 million individuals in the U.S. provide care for an elderly parent, a spouse with healthcare needs, or a child with disabilities, sometimes without support, according to Caregiving Action Network.

“I encourage all family caregivers and those interesting in learning more about Respite Care to attend this training. The course is a $500 value and offered at no charge, compliments of the State of Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division. This is a great opportunity to learn more about your caregiving role and to be well prepared to care for those in need. The primary caregivers desperately need regular breaks from their caregiving so that they can return refreshed and able to continue the selfless care of another,” said Susan Haas, Executive Director of RSVP.

To ensure that caregivers feel confident stepping away, the REST program uses a standardized curriculum that is aligned with the National Respite Guidelines, developed by the ARCH (Access to Respite Care and Help) National Resource Center. Training topics include: confidentiality, understanding disabilities across the lifespan, planning and adapting activities, and establishing a successful relationship with the caregiver and care recipient. Participants can count training as part of their continuing education units (CEUs). There will be a $15 charge for those who need CEUs. All others can participate at no charge.

Evidence supports the effectiveness of the REST program, with participants overwhelmingly responding that the training prepares them to feel confident in providing quality respite to families.

Please contact June Taylor, Lincoln County RSVP Field Representative, to secure your place at this free training. Lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Call the RSVP office at (775) 726-3126 or email june89008@gmail.com. Visit our website at www.nevadaruralrsvp.org to learn more about RSVP programs of service provided by volunteers.