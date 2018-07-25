An event is happening in Caliente the weekend of July 27-28, inviting families to discover the beauty of stars close up.

Under the Stars with Agua Caliente will be hosting their first annual Star Party with a representative from the Las Vegas Astronomy Society.

The event will start Friday evening at 10 p.m. with a campfire, stories, and songs under the stars. Participants are invited to bring their guitars and join in.

Saturday begins with a watermelon eating contest at 9 a.m., followed by an all-day silent auction, games, activities, and vendors. The day will end with a Star Party.

There will be camping areas available for $10 per tent and $25 for RVs. Anyone wanting to set up as a vendor or provide entertainment, please call Helen Lungren at 775-962-2538, and for more information or go to aguacalientenv.com.

Agua Caliente wants this to become an annual event for Caliente and the surrounding area.