The Alamo Senior Center held its elections in June. The position of president is still vacant. Dodie Hewitt is vice president; Susan McGhie is secretary; Susan Amos is treasurer; and Lori Anderson and Colleen Cottam are board members. They are starting bingo again every third Thursday at 5 p.m.

The monthly potluck dinner will be July 26 at 5 p.m. And don’t forget about the Senior Center’s Odds & Ends Gift Shop!