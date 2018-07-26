On July 12, the Lincoln County school board met to prepare for the quickly approaching school year.

The meeting opened with public comment. A parent explained that his child, as well as others, ended up on academic probation after missing one too many classes due to softball games held during the middle of the week. He placed the blame that they were missing out on their education due to sports, but other members of the public countered that it’s hard to find anyone to play a small school without having mid-week games, and that if students really want to participate in sports, they need to go out of their way to get extra credit or to finish the assignments they are going to miss beforehand.

While the board heard both sides of the argument, it could not take any action, so the matter was tabled for further discussion later.

Next on the agenda were school reports, which received a small alteration from Superintendent Pam Teel. Teel determined that school reports aren’t designed to be a roll call, but to be an actual set of meaningful reports instead. Thus, she decided that if a school doesn’t have anything new or unique to report, they will not be required to report at all. This is especially important due to the fact that administrators are not required to attend the school board meetings during the summer, so their schools are not able to report. With this new rule in mind, there was nothing to report from any of the schools.

After this, Teel reviewed the district performance plan and its results. While the mid-year correspondence was good, the end of year correspondence was not. This was most likely due to it being the first time they’d ever given out a survey to the community, but there was definitely room for improvement. The reports received so far were promising, but the superintendent was more impressed by the elementary school results than the middle school.

The superintendent stressed that schools need to review their data and set new goals for the next year. These goals will then be reviewed during a future board meeting and will eventually lead to major advancements.

Next up, there was a report on some changes made to CO Bastian’s faculty, a class size reduction report, the approval of a handful of students to take the Hi-Set exam, and the approval of the fall sports schedule for the upcoming year. It was then reported that a small group of Nye County students were requesting to attend Pahranagat Valley High School due to Alamo’s closer location to their home than their assigned schools. As Nye County had already approved the measure, it was now up to the Lincoln County board, which approved the move.

Following this, the board gave the superintendent her yearly evaluation, was favorable. The evaluation highlighted her involvement with both the community and her faculty members. Overall, the evaluation showed the board’s appreciation for the superintendent, and their renewed drive to help assist her in any way possible.