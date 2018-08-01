The Lincoln County Coalition met on June 26 at the Panaca Senior Center, with 21 individuals participating. Here are the highlights and announcements from that meeting.

North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Mayor John J. Lee joined the group as a guest speaker and shared recent details on economic development taking place within his city. Lee worked in the state legislature for 14 years, first as an assemblyman, then as a senator. The recession was bankrupting North Las Vegas, so he ran for mayor in hopes to turn things around. Since taking office in 2013, the city has experienced economic growth with a variety of commercial, industrial, and housing developments.

The Apex Industrial Park is a major development with job opportunities available. The city is open to partner with Lincoln County in ways that may be beneficial. The mayor offered North Las Vegas as a place for meetings and is willing to help in any way he can. He suggested marketing Lincoln County as a great place to build homes for retirees based on everything the area has to offer.

The mayor can be reached at leej@cityofnorthlasvegas.com or contact Gina Gavan, the city’s Director of Economic & Business Development, at 702-633-1528 or gavang@cityofnorthlasvegas.com.

Animal Services

Susan Austgen with Loving Care Animal Society in Panaca shared the organization’s mission to get animals spayed or neutered and get a non profit veterinary clinic up and running. In order to get the clinic, a licensed vet is needed to buy the equipment.

Austgen attended a conference at Las Vegas in June and is now associated with The Maddie Network, backed by $300 million to help Nevada get better animal shelters and clinics, services that are hard to get in rural areas due to the high cost of veterinary care.

Loving Care is looking at the possibility of establishing a mobile veterinary unit. Grant money could fund the equipment and connect with veterinarians who would be willing to work with mobile unit through a nearby facility.

Last year Loving Care helped 98 pets get spayed or neutered and has done 62 so far this year. Right now all money to pay for that has been generated through its thrift store.

Learn more or get involved at lovingcareanimalsociety.org. Austgen can be reached at (775) 962-2622 lovingcareanimalsociety@gmail.com.

Cribs for Kids

Expecting mothers can receive a free training on safe sleeping for their babies through the Cribs for Kids program. The class includes a free crib and survival kits. Those interested in the class can contact Pamela Welch at (775) 727-9970 or pamela@nyecc.org.

Community Health

Hunter Blood has been hired as a community health worker through Americorps. He is helping on opioid and other substance abuse issues, as well as other community projects. Hunter can be reached at (775) 962-2760 or hunter_blood77@yahoo.com.

Education

Joseph Lamb with the Lincoln County School District is exploring ways to use tech to expand distance learning. There is partnership potential through the district to accomplish this goal. Lamb can be reached at (775) 728-8022 or jlamb@lcsdnv.com

Emergency Preparedness

The Lincoln County Disaster Aid Team (LCDAT) continues to meet and seek volunteers. This is not a group of first responders, but people who organize the scene and make it easier for first responders to do their job. For more information on how to get involved with LCDAT, contact Christy Blood at (775) 962-2865 or email cblood.lcdat@gmail.com.

Lincoln County Emergency Management is working on ways to increase volunteerism, particularly in regards to getting more EMTs. For information on volunteering to be an EMT, contact Eric Holt at (775) 962-2376 or Eholt.em@Gmail.com.

Charles Reifsnyder with LC Amateur Radio Services is requesting input from community organizations on what communication needs exist in the event of an emergency. Work is being done on a temporary emergency phone/internet system that can be put in place during emergencies.

Reifsnyder can be reached at (775) 962-1384 or ad70y@arrl.net.

Human Services

On July 27, the Caliente Food Drop will be at The Depot from 9-11 a.m.

On July 30, Commodities will be at the Caliente Depot, Panaca Town Center, and Pioche Senior Center.

On July 31, Commodities will be at the Little A’le’Inn in Rachel and the Alamo Senior Center.

On Aug. 8, the Alamo Food Drop will be at the Christian Bible Fellowship Church in Alamo from 9-11 a.m.

On Aug. 24, the Caliente Food Drop will be at The Depot from 9-11 a.m.

On Aug. 29, Commodities will be at the Caliente Depot, Panaca Town Center, and Pioche Senior Center.

On Aug. 30, Commodities will be at the Little A’le’Inn in Rachel and the Alamo Senior Center.

Lincoln County Human Services can be reached at 775-962-8084 or humanservices@lincolnnv.com.

Mental Health

Two youth mental health first aid trainings are scheduled for August at the Panaca Town Center.

This training gives knowledge and skills to help a young person experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis. The training is free. This is an excellent opportunity for anyone that works with youth.

The dates are:

Thursday, Aug. 9 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch!)

Contact Janie Rippetoe to register at (775) 962-8089 or jrippetoe@health.nv.gov. All she needs is a name, email and phone number.

Senior Services

June Taylor with RSVP is recruiting volunteers to give primary caregivers breaks. The volunteer watches the person being cared for so the primary caregiver can have some time to get away, take care of shopping, go to the doctor, etc. It includes a stipend of $170 for 40 hours a month.

Training on this program will be provided on July 31 from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church in Caliente.

Taylor is also looking for homemakers to help seniors with house cleaning.

There is a need to provide prescription drug and street drug education for seniors. In coordination with the sheriff’s department, the coalition is actively looking for someone who could provide this training at the various senior centers in the county.

Taylor can be reached at (775) 962-1290 june89008@gmail.com.

Riley Franco with Nevada Senior Services/Care Connection Resource Center thanked the coalition for welcoming her and helping as her agency expands its reach in rural areas. A “Dealing with Dementia” workshop is in the works. Initially it will be for health-care professionals and then for family members/caregivers. More workshops and resources are being planned.

Franco can be reached at (702) 333-1554, Toll Free at 1-844-850-5114, or Rfranco@nevadaseniorservices.org.

Veterans Services

The next Veterans Outreach Event will be held at the Lincoln County Fair, August 7-11, in the Fair Hall Building. Stop by to learn about benefits available to military veterans.

For more information on local veterans services and events, contact Linda Rollins at (775) 962-1304

Workforce

Christy Blood with Lincoln County Workforce gave an update on the program’s progress. Last fiscal year, Workforce helped 25 adults: three with on-the-job training; two are working with adult ed to get GEDs; eight are attending secondary training; and 12 entered full-time work.

The program also signed up 28 youth: 27 went into work experiences this summer; 12 received diplomas; seven went into full-time employment; three are working with adult ed; eight had tutoring; and eight had secondary training.

The program is gearing up for the new fiscal year and looking for new youths and adults to assist. Workforce can be reached at (775) 726-3800 or email Blood at cblood.lcworkforce@gmail.com.